Andy Dalton will undergo further evaluation on thumb

AP

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said initial tests don’t show a long-term issue with Andy Dalton‘s thumb, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

But Lewis added that Dalton will undergo more medical tests to determine the severity.

In other words, the Bengals know nothing at this point about their quarterback’s availability for next week or beyond.

Dalton left the game after the team’s first series of the second half. He did not return.

Dalton injured his right thumb after Billy Price‘s errant snap sailed over Dalton’s head. Dalton hurt his thumb when he tried to recover the ball and got tangled with Emmanuel Ogbah.

Jeff Driskel went 17-of-29 for 155 yards with a touchdown after replacing Dalton, who was 10-of-17 for 100 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Browns won 35-20.