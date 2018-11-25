Baker Mayfield snubs Hue Jackson for hug, criticizes Hue to media

There is no love lost between Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and Browns head coach-turned-Bengals assistant coach Hue Jackson.

After Mayfield threw four touchdown passes in a win over the Bengals today, Jackson approached him on the field and tried to give him a hug. But Mayfield, who had been hugging Bengals players before Jackson tried to hug him, stuck a hand out to ensure there would be nothing more than a handshake.

Talking to reporters after the game, Mayfield made clear that he’s not a fan of the fact that Jackson, who was fired at midseason, went to help out a division rival.

“Left Cleveland, goes down to Cincinnati, that’s just somebody that’s in our locker room, asking us to play for him, and then goes to a team that we play twice a year? Everybody can have their spin on it, but that’s how I feel,” Mayfield said.

After Jackson was fired, he went on a media tour in which he said he was hoping the Browns would draft Carson Wentz or Patrick Mahomes. Mayfield apparently noticed, and did not appreciate it.

  1. Baker could have said and done a lot of things to throw Hue under the bus.
    I think he showed maturity and went about it the right way.
    the “Us” mentality above all else.

  2. Die hard browns fan. Did not like the baker draft pick. Man was I wrong. I have fallen in love with this kid. Fighter. Tough. Represents our town proudly. I feel so glad he’s our guy. Kudos to Dorsey for having the guts to go against what everyone said and picked this kid. I’ve bought 2 jerseys in my 45 years. Clay. Bernie. Bout to go baker.

  4. He most likely has better reasons not to like the guy.

    He was out of work. It’s kind of immature to expect him to turn down a job offer just because it’s in his former team’s division.

  5. Before anyone says that Hue was fired and merely got another job…remember that the browns are paying him $5M with offsets for the next 2 years so he went to coach a division rival with 2 games against his old team this year….for free.

  8. Jackson refused to give Mayfield any reps in the off season, not a one.

    How he continues to find employment is beyond me.

  11. Jackson didn’t leave by choice. He was fired.

    It pretty immature to be “hating” on someone because he has a family to feed and Cincinnati was the only team offering a job. Not everyone signed a 4yr, $32.68m guaranteed rookie contract, Baker.

  13. Maybe Baker doesn’t realize that Hue left Cincy to come to Cleveland, where he played his old team twice a year. I get that it’s mid-season and all, and I like the attitude of the Browns now, but he probably could have left it at a handshake and moved on. Ah well. I don’t think anyone is going to lose any sleep over this.

  14. I think that’s horribly immature of him. Did he really expect Jackson to pass up the only job offer he had, at a significant salary, just because it was from a division rival of his former employer? Mayfield seems like an entitled kid with no grasp on the real world.

  15. Mayfield proves that coach Baby Huey should never be around ANY professional team – Huey is a stupid cancer that has no talent and is a negative force.

    Love how the Cleveland Football team is doing well under Coach Bounty.

  17. Hard to fault Baker feeling that way, fresh out of college and all. But this is business. Many players have no compunction preventing them from going to a division rival; in fact, some embrace the opportunity with glee (Richard Sherman). Baker will harden up and get a different perspective soon enough.

  20. Rookie Immature Statement. Maybe because he is young he might deserve a pass.
    Bottom line is many of his Browns teammates…who if CUT (fired) by Browns…and were then offered a contract by Cin….would take it in a heartbeat.

  22. Once this dude gets his head screwed on straight, there’s no telling what he can accomplish. But make no mistake, it’s not screwed on straight right now. He’s a knucklehead.

