Baker Mayfield’s numbers are way up since Hue and Haley were fired

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield snubbed ex-coach Hue Jackson after today’s win in Cincinnati, where Jackson is now an assistant coach. When you look at Mayfield’s stats, it’s easy to see why Mayfield doesn’t think much of Jackson.

That’s because Mayfield has been much, much better since Jackson and former Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley were fired.

In the six games Mayfield played with Jackson as his head coach and Haley calling the plays, Mayfield completed 58.3 percent of his passes, averaged 6.6 yards per pass, totaled eight touchdowns and six interceptions, and had a 78.9 passer rating.

In the three games Mayfield has played since Jackson and Haley were fired, Mayfield completed 73.9 percent of his passes, averaged 8.8 yards per pass, totaled nine touchdowns and one interception, and has a 129.5 passer rating.

Mayfield has also become the first rookie in NFL history to have back-to-back games with a passer rating higher than 140.

How much of this change is just Mayfield developing, how much is the fault of Jackson, how much is the fault of Haley, and how much is to the credit of interim head coach Gregg Williams and new offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens, can all be debated. But there’s little doubt that Mayfield is a better player right now than he was just a month ago.