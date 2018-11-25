Bills grab lead with help from Jaguars penalties

Getty Images

The Jaguars melted down after nearly getting in the end zone late in the third quarter and their struggles continued after Josh Lambo‘s missed field goal.

The Bills drove 68 yards on a three-play drive that ended with a 14-yard Josh Allen touchdown run. Allen’s run was the only one of the three plays that didn’t also include a Bills personal foul.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was flagged for a facemask on a short gain by Isaiah McKenzie and Barry Church was penalized for a hit on a defenseless Robert Foster. The wide receiver held on for a 19-yard gain, but had to get medical attention before walking slowly to the sideline under his own power.

Allen has run for 53 yards in his return from a right elbow injury. He’s 7-of-14 for 154 yards and a touchdown when he puts the ball in the air.