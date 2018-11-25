Bills take early lead over Jaguars

Getty Images

The Bills didn’t manage to score a touchdown in their last game against the Jaguars, but they’ve avoided that fate this Sunday.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie ran six yards for a touchdown on an end around and the Bills took a 7-0 lead over the Jaguars with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter.

The biggest play of the drive came on a Josh Allen pass to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, who found his way up from rock bottom long enough to pick up 32 yards. There was extra yardage tacked onto the end of that play due to a facemask penalty on Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Allen, who is playing for the first time since Week Six, is 3-of-4 for 50 yards and has run twice for 12 yards.

The previous Bills-Jaguars game took place in last year’s playoffs. Neither team is headed back there this season and a disappointing Jaguars season will get even worse if they can’t end their six-game losing streak on Sunday.