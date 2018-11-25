Bradley Roby will play against Steelers

Getty Images

The Broncos will have cornerback Bradley Roby today as he has cleared concussion protocol.

Their inactives are linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee), defensive end DeMarcus Walker, safety Dymonte Thomas (ankle), linebacker Alexander Johnson, safety Shamarko Thomas, offensive lineman Sam Jones and offensive guard Nico Falah.

The Steelers will have guard Matt Feiler (pectoral).

Their inactives are quarterback Mason Rudolph, offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow), safety Marcus Allen, inside linebacker Matthew Thomas, receiver Justin Hunter and offensive tackle Zach Banner.