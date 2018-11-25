Browns handle the Bengals, 35-20

AP

Hue Jackson couldn’t figure out what to do with Baker Mayfield when he was the Browns head coach.

The same was true when Jackson was working as an assistant coach for the Bengals defense Sunday.

The rookie quarterback was sharp again, as the Browns stuck it to their former coach and his new team in a 35-20 win.

Mayfield led the Browns to touchdowns on five of their first six possessions (the other one was stopped by the clock at halftime), as they won their second straight game to improve to 4-6-1.

He was 19-of-26 for 258 yards and four touchdowns on the day, making plays as needed early. But the Browns seemed to have an edge early. Safety Damarious Randall, who said last week they’d stick it to the Bengals if A.J. Green didn’t play, got his revenge on his old coach early. He picked off Andy Dalton in the first half and flipped the ball to Jackson, giving him a friendly souvenir.

Dalton didn’t finish the game, as he left with a thumb injury in the second half. He was replaced by Jeff Driskel, who led a brief rally, but it was never close enough to matter (and included a missed extra point after a touchdown which cut it to a two-score game).

The Browns finished with 342 yards meaning the Bengals (5-6) are just ahead of pace to be the worst defense in league history.

They’ve now allowed 4,836 yards in 11 games, (439.636 yards per game), which means they could still challenge the record set by the Saints in 2012 (7,042 yards, 440.125 per game).