Browns off to impressive start on Bengals

Getty Images

The Bengals made a number of changes on defense.

Their defense is still quite bad.

The Browns took the opening kickoff and drove for a methodical touchdown drive and a 7-0 lead over their in-state rivals.

Baker Mayfield completed all six of his passes for 71 of the 78 yards, against a defense which is still on pace to be the worst ever.

The Bengals shuffled their lineup a bit, with Vontaze Burfict moving into the middle. They’ve struggled with injuries there, with Preston Brown going on IR and Nick Vigil still inactive. Putting Burfict in the middle can’t hurt, for a defense that’s on pace to break the 2012 Saints’ record for yards allowed in a season.