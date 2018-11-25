Browns pounding Bengals, up 21-0

AP

So far, Damarious Randall is looking like a prophet.

The Browns safety said last week that if the Bengals didn’t have wide receiver A.J. Green, that “they’re getting their ass beat.”

The Browns just went up 21-0, and they’re doing things to the Bengals that shouldn’t be legal.

Tight end David Njoku‘s touchdown should have been stopped well short of the end zone, when he leaped into the air and was in the arms of a Bengals defender. But enough of his teammates pushed the pile into the end zone to get the score, a humiliating way for the Bengals to give up points.

The Bengals have also had a field goal blocked, and Andy Dalton just threw an interception to Randall, to put what could be an early bow on this narrative.

Baker Mayfield has already thrown for 203 yards and two touchdowns, and this one could be getting away from Cincinnati.