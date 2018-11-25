Bruce Arians reiterates Browns head coaching job the only one he’d consider taking

Getty Images

Mike Florio of PFT reported last week that Bruce Arians’ name is a popular one as lists of candidates for the head coaching openings that will come once this season is over, but Arians continues to insist that there’s only one job he’d consider.

Arians said earlier this month that the Browns job is the only one that could cause him to end his retirement and return to an NFL sideline. Whoever coaches Cleveland will get to work with quarterback Baker Mayfield, although Arians, who worked for the Browns from 2001 to 2003, didn’t cite any players when discussing what interests him about the job.

“I would listen to the Browns,” Arians said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “And only them. … I’ve always loved Cleveland. The fans, shoot, one of the best groups in the league and when I called their game this past year, I got that feeling about them.”

Arians also said he’d keep Freddie Kitchens as offensive coordinator and consider keeping interim head coach Gregg Williams as the defensive coordinator. Kitchens was on Arians’s staff in Arizona for his entire run as the Cardinals head coach.