Bruce Arians reiterates Browns head coaching job the only one he’d consider taking

Posted by Josh Alper on November 25, 2018, 10:05 AM EST
Getty Images

Mike Florio of PFT reported last week that Bruce Arians’ name is a popular one as lists of candidates for the head coaching openings that will come once this season is over, but Arians continues to insist that there’s only one job he’d consider.

Arians said earlier this month that the Browns job is the only one that could cause him to end his retirement and return to an NFL sideline. Whoever coaches Cleveland will get to work with quarterback Baker Mayfield, although Arians, who worked for the Browns from 2001 to 2003, didn’t cite any players when discussing what interests him about the job.

“I would listen to the Browns,” Arians said, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “And only them. … I’ve always loved Cleveland. The fans, shoot, one of the best groups in the league and when I called their game this past year, I got that feeling about them.”

Arians also said he’d keep Freddie Kitchens as offensive coordinator and consider keeping interim head coach Gregg Williams as the defensive coordinator. Kitchens was on Arians’s staff in Arizona for his entire run as the Cardinals head coach.

 

14 responses to “Bruce Arians reiterates Browns head coaching job the only one he’d consider taking

  2. Not a browns fan but he could be the right coach for that team. Doesn’t seem like the kind of guy that would buckle easy and could be the kind of tough that entire organization needs. Really don’t see The owners firing a coach like him after a year.

  3. Please, it’s bad enough to have the self proclaimed maven of football in the booth for NFL games let alone coaching from the sidelines ever again.

  6. 19dead2 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 10:14 am
    Arians record as Head Coach: 58-33-1 (.636)
    Browns record since 1999: 91-222-1 (.291)

    To reject this guy because his personality rubs you the wrong way would be moronic at best.

  7. This is a no brainer, why haven’t they hired him already. Oh i forgot, as a billionaire team owner you arent allowed to hire who you want without doing a bunch of senseless interviews first to appease the ones that feel they arent treated fairly. Bunch of nonsense, if it’s my money ansnky team then my decision.. PERIOD!!

  9. Bruce Arians long ball offense would get Baker Mayfield killed, all of Arians QB’s going back to Big Ben have always been injured because his offense gets the QB hit so much because he doesnt protect the edges & utilizes a ton of 5-7 step drops. Mayfield isnt a big guy, he is a smaller QB, he’d be constantly injured playing in Arians scheme. Arians isnt the right fit for CLV, Browns would be much better off signing a younger HC who would incorporate college concepts into his offense such as Lincoln Riley if they could land him.

  10. He is a great coach , did a lot with a team that had no talent , Browns would be stupid not to hire him, but they need to do some fake interviews first to appease the league

  11. I would love to see him in GB. Of course Arians would never say that he would like McCarthy’s job while he is still currently employed.
    If McCarthy has lost the trust of Rodgers and the rest of the veterans, than I think Arians is just the guy to get it back.

  12. finzfan49 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 10:40 am
    This is a no brainer
    ///////////////
    A 67 year old former Head Coach with 49-30 record in NFL and 21-39 record in college. I’d like to know how this is a no brainer. The Browns have a track record of being garbage, but just may have found a QB worth keeping. Will you then keep Arians until he is 80 years old? It’s a horrible idea. Get a coach that is about 40-45 years old and can relate to this generation, and can be your coach for 15 years.

