Chargers want Philip Rivers for “years to come”; what does Rivers want?

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has played his way into the edges of the MVP conversation, and at age 36 the question persists as to how long he’ll play football.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chargers want Rivers for “years to come.” It’s not quite clear what that means; he’s under contract only through 2019. When the time comes to talk about an extension, it will be important for both sides to be clear about how long Rivers wants to play, because any signing bonus money applicable to years beyond his willingness to play would technically have to be repaid.

Last year, after Russell Wilson echoed Tom Brady‘s desire to play until the age of 45, Rivers laughed at the possibility, making it clear in a visit to PFT Live that he’ll be coaching his son’s high-school football team at age 45. Rivers hasn’t said whether that means he’ll play beyond, or even to, the age of 40.

Rivers turns 37 in less than two weeks. If the Chargers indeed want to keep him around through the opening of the team’s new stadium in 2020, it will make plenty of sense for team and player to have a frank, candid discussion about how long he wants to play, and how long the team wants him.