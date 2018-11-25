Colts come back in fourth, extend winning streak to five

Getty Images

The Colts were down 10 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but it turns out that they had the Dolphins right where they wanted them.

Indianapolis scored the final 13 points of the game, including Adam Vinatieri‘s game-winning field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. The 27-24 win is the fifth in a row for the Colts and it gives them a boost in their quest for a playoff spot.

The 13 points came over the final 8:26 of the game and the Dolphins did nothing to stop the surge when they had the ball. Miami went three-and-out twice with Ryan Tannehill throwing two incompletions on the first drive and three running plays picking up four yards on the second one.

That wasn’t out of character for a Dolphins team that struggled to consistently move the chains, but head coach Adam Gase will certainly be asked about his choice to run on two third-and-10s that failed to produce anything that helped drain the clock.

On defense, the Dolphins will lament a key third down on the final drive. Andrew Luck evaded a pair of pass rushers to deliver a perfect pass to a wide open Chester Rogers for a 34-yard gain that put them in field goal position. Luck threw three touchdown passes and now has eight straight games with at least that many scoring throws, although he did see a five-game sackless streak come to an end.

The Colts lost Marlon Mack to a concussion in the second half, but he was effective before being injured and Nyheim Hines made some plays after Mack left the game. Tight end Eric Ebron caught two of Luck’s touchdowns and he’s now up to 11 on the year after having 11 in his first four seasons with the Lions.

Ryan Tannehill returned to the Dolphins lineup for the first time since Week Five and completed 17-of-25 passes for 204 yards. He was impressive to open the game, but threw for just 28 yards after halftime as the Dolphins leaned on the run in the third quarter.

The Dolphins will try to recover at home against the Bills, but the loss is a big blow to their playoff aspirations. The Colts will head to Jacksonville to face the reeling Jaguars with a chance to move to 7-5 ahead of a Week 14 trip to Houston.