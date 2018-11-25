Colts come back in fourth, extend winning streak to five

Posted by Josh Alper on November 25, 2018, 7:30 PM EST
The Colts were down 10 points in the fourth quarter on Sunday, but it turns out that they had the Dolphins right where they wanted them.

Indianapolis scored the final 13 points of the game, including Adam Vinatieri‘s game-winning field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. The 27-24 win is the fifth in a row for the Colts and it gives them a boost in their quest for a playoff spot.

The 13 points came over the final 8:26 of the game and the Dolphins did nothing to stop the surge when they had the ball. Miami went three-and-out twice with Ryan Tannehill throwing two incompletions on the first drive and three running plays picking up four yards on the second one.

That wasn’t out of character for a Dolphins team that struggled to consistently move the chains, but head coach Adam Gase will certainly be asked about his choice to run on two third-and-10s that failed to produce anything that helped drain the clock.

On defense, the Dolphins will lament a key third down on the final drive. Andrew Luck evaded a pair of pass rushers to deliver a perfect pass to a wide open Chester Rogers for a 34-yard gain that put them in field goal position. Luck threw three touchdown passes and now has eight straight games with at least that many scoring throws, although he did see a five-game sackless streak come to an end.

The Colts lost Marlon Mack to a concussion in the second half, but he was effective before being injured and Nyheim Hines made some plays after Mack left the game. Tight end Eric Ebron caught two of Luck’s touchdowns and he’s now up to 11 on the year after having 11 in his first four seasons with the Lions.

Ryan Tannehill returned to the Dolphins lineup for the first time since Week Five and completed 17-of-25 passes for 204 yards. He was impressive to open the game, but threw for just 28 yards after halftime as the Dolphins leaned on the run in the third quarter.

The Dolphins will try to recover at home against the Bills, but the loss is a big blow to their playoff aspirations. The Colts will head to Jacksonville to face the reeling Jaguars with a chance to move to 7-5 ahead of a Week 14 trip to Houston.

  7. Y’all laugh and talk down to TruthfulDolpinsFan but Y’all are blind. I agree with him 100% Turnoverhill is incapable of winning close games. He is a backup QB at best! He is the true definition of a failure. If I performed as bad as him at the company I worked for I would be fired. Stephen Ross is delusional at best and this franchise is a joke. The Browns of the South. Medical staff is a joke, passed on Brees, don’t recomend Tannehill the surgery, starting players dropping like flies. Time to move on. The Miami Dolphins are a thing of the past. NO HEART, NO DESIRE TO WIN, just a owner in it for a money grab

  8. You can’t put that one on Tannehill. You may have been able to had Gase allowed him to throw to try and get the first down but he didn’t and you can’t.

    The Game experiment is over.

  11. It’s all about the draft and the offseason for the Dolphins, and that was the case a month ago; fans who wanted this team in the playoffs come hell or high water are, and have been, in denial. When your run defense is the worst in the NFL and you have the second worst offensive line in the league, you don’t belong in the playoffs. That was true last month and it’s still true today.

  15. Can NHpats provide some some commentary on another incredible Andrew Luck comeback win? A player that NHpats guaranteed would never play again

  16. That might be the worst play calling I’ve seen from Gase yet. He is so smug and full of himself he cant get out of his own way. He pulls that hat down over his eyes like he should. What a moron!!!

  17. How can anyone put this loss on Tannehill?? Did you watch the game and see the playcalling?? Why with 6 mins left up 10 and not running the ball?? That is play calling 101 !! Tannehill had a nice game for missing the last 5 games

  20. Gase could not call a play correctly if his life depended on it. Tannehill played a very good game considering he had one receiver (Stills) who couldn’t get open. Devante Parker must have been some kind of diversion because he played like he was wearing a skirt the whole game. Oh, and coach Gase has no business calling plays…. and please don’t go to the podium and explain it your only going to look more like the moron you looked like standing on the sidelines.

  24. FinsFan49 has it exactly right. Gase calling pass plays when run plays are required. I could go on an on about Gase but whats the point. He’s useless. Rizzi is the only real football coach on that team.

  26. Keep rolling colts. Still got some work to do, but starting to look like a team to be reckoned with.

    P.S. – How about no more passing plays to Luck, causing him to get slammed down on his shoulder?

  27. thermanmerman99 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 7:48 pm
    Can NHpats provide some some commentary on another incredible Andrew Luck comeback win? A player that NHpats guaranteed would never play again

    —-

    Of course you leave out the part about Luck being the reason they had to come back after his 2 horrible picks.

