Cordarrelle Patterson caught grabbing Henry Anderson’s crotch

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson made himself quite familiar with Jets defensive lineman Henry Anderson during Sunday’s 27-13 win.

CBS cameras caught Patterson grabbing Anderson’s crotch while Anderson was kneeling over him at the end of a play. Anderson went down before the camera moved elsewhere. The move caught the attention of Anderson’s fiancee and Patterson was asked to explain what happened after the game.

“I’m a grown man,” Patterson said, via Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated. “I don’t need no one’s ass and d–k and balls in my face.”

There was no penalty called on Patterson, but he could receive a fine if the league thinks he went a bit too far in his attempt to get out from under Anderson.