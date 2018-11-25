Cyrus Jones punt return pushes Ravens into lead

AP

Cyrus Jones entered Sunday’s game with 25 career punt returns and no touchdowns. His 26th he ran back for a touchdown.

Jones, who earlier in the game had a 24-yard return wiped out by an illegal block by Chuck Clark, used a Chris Moore block to go 70 yards down the sideline for the Ravens’ first touchdown.

It gave Baltimore a 10-7 lead.

The Ravens, who had little offense on their first two possessions, got a 74-yard, catch-and-run by tight end Mark Andrews. Andrews’ 74-yard gain set up Baltimore at the Oakland 7.

But a delay of game penalty moved them back, and the Ravens settled for a field goal.

They now lead 13-7 with 7:11 remaining in the first half.