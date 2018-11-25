Damarious Randall: Hue Jackson “needed” game ball

Getty Images

Damarious Randall helped make sure his first prediction came true by making sure his second prediction came true.

The Browns safety told reporters earlier in the week that the Bengals are “getting their ass beat” if A.J. Green didn’t play. Green didn’t play. The Browns won.

Randall made three tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.

Randall told teammates on the sideline before his interception that he was going to present the ball to former Browns head coach Hue Jackson on the Bengals sideline.

“I said it to a couple guys on the sideline maybe two or three plays before that play happened,’’ Randall said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “And it happened, and I happened to be close to him on the sideline. I actually planned on having more than one pick, but I only had one.’’

Randall intercepted Andy Dalton with 9:09 remaining in the second quarter, going out of bounds in front of Jackson. He handed the ball to his former coach, who patted Randall on the helmet.

“That’s just something I always said I was going to do,’’ Randall said. “I never gave him one when he was with the Browns, so I felt he needed one.”

Randall, who is tied for the team lead with three picks, said he didn’t say anything to Jackson. Jackson told Randall, “Thank you for the ball.”