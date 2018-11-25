Danny Amendola, DeVante Parker active for Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins listed two wide receivers as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Colts and both of them are in the lineup.

Danny Amendola has been dealing with a hamstring issue and DeVante Parker‘s got a shoulder injury, but both players were on the right side of decisions on Sunday. Right tackle Ju’Wuan James and left guard Ted Larsen are also active after drawing a questionable tag on Friday.

Wide receiver Jakeem Grant is out for the year with a torn Achilles, but appears on the injury report since he’s still on the 53-man roster. Quarterback David Fales, guard Isaac Asiata, center Wesley Johnson, tackle Zach Sterup, defensive end Jonathan Woodard and tight end A.J. Derby are also out this week.

The Colts ruled out tight end Erik Swoope, tight end Ryan Hewitt and center Ryan Kelly. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox is also inactive after being listed as questionable, which leaves Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron as the only tight ends. Tackle Denzelle Good, running back Jonathan Williams and defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway round out the inactive list.