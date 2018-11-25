Darius Leonard to locker room, Dolphins up 7-0

Getty Images

Sunday’s game got off to a bad start for the Colts.

Frank Gore ran for seven yards in his first carry in Indianapolis since leaving for the Dolphins, but that wasn’t the real negative for the home team. It was that standout rookie linebacker Darius Leonard stayed down at the end of the play with an injury.

Leonard got medical attention on the field and was able to walk off under his own power, but he was taken directly to the locker room rather than the sideline for further evaluation. That wasn’t the end of the negativity either.

The Dolphins would pick up a couple of first downs on passes by Ryan Tannehill in his return after five games out of the lineup with a shoulder injury before the Colts pushed them into a third-and-eight. Tannehill hit Kenyan Drake with a swing pass that Drake took 33 yards for a touchdown to grab the early lead.

UPDATE 4:50 p.m. ET: Things got better quickly for the Colts. Andrew Luck capped a 75-yard drive with a touchdown pass and Leonard returned on the next defensive series.