Derek Carr doesn’t expect injured ankle to keep him out

AP

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was sacked on three consecutive plays in the fourth quarter. Matt Judon recorded all three, the first NFL player to accomplish that feat since Cullen Jenkins did it for the Packers in Week 15 of 2006.

The first of the three not only resulted in a Baltimore touchdown, as Terrell Suggs scooped and scored a 43-yard touchdown, but it also injured Carr’s right ankle.

Trainers heavily taped Carr’s ankle, and he returned without missing a snap.

“If I can possibly stand up, I’m gonna finish with them,” Carr said, via Matt Schneidman of the ‏Mercury News.

Carr said he will know when he gets off the plane later today whether the ankle issue will linger, according to Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area. But Carr does not expect the injury to keep him from practice or next week’s game against the Chiefs.

Carr had never taken more than 31 sacks in a season until this season. He has taken 35 sacks this year after being sacked only 36 times in 2016-17 combined.

Carr had a rough day: He was checked for a concussion at the end of the first half, missing two kneel downs before being cleared to return in the second half.