Dolphins go up 10 early in fourth quarter

Andrew Luck is going to have to fashion a fourth quarter comeback if the Colts’ winning streak is going to hit five games.

Kenyan Drake capped a 62-yard drive with a 14-yard dash up the middle for a touchdown that put the Dolphins up 24-14 with 13:36 left to play in Indianapolis. Drake also caught a touchdown earlier in the game and has picked up 97 yards from scrimmage on the afternoon.

That’s meshed well with 67 rushing yards from Frank Gore in his first trip back to Indianapolis since joining the Dolphins this offseason. Ryan Tannehill has chipped in with 204 passing yards, although he owes Leonte Carroo for 74 of them after Carroo came up with a wounded duck Tannehill launched into the air while being hit late in the first half.

That touchdown tied the score and touched off a 17-0 run for Miami. That leaves Luck, who was sacked for the first time since Week Five, with a lot of work to do.