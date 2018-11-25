Dolphins tie Colts on long TD pass just before halftime

Getty Images

The Colts have extended their run without allowing a sack by another 30 minutes, but that doesn’t mean quarterback Andrew Luck hasn’t taken some hits.

He was brought down by defensive end Robert Quinn which would have been a sack if not for a defensive holding penalty on Minkah Fitzpatrick and he drew a flag when he got hit by Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso while sliding at the end of a second quarter run. The biggest hit came when the Colts got creative on a fourth down a few plays later.

Jacoby Brissett took the snap and then passed to Luck, who was lined up as a wide receiver. Luck had to go up to make the catch, which opened him up to a shot from Miami safety Reshad Jones. Luck held on for a first down and then hit T.Y. Hilton for 24 yards to set up a one-yard toss to Jack Doyle for a touchdown that looked like it would send the Colts to halftime with a 14-7 lead.

Thanks to Leonte Carroo, that’s not the case. Ryan Tannehill lofted a ball up for grabs while being hit and Carroo outjumped Pierre Desir to reel in the pass and then he rambled for a 74-yard touchdown that tied the score with a minute to go in the half.

It’s Tannehill’s second touchdown pass of the game and wiped out a lot of the offensive struggles that Miami experienced after opening the game with an impressive 75-yard scoring drive.

A wild sequence followed Carroo’s score. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard picked Luck off on the first play of the ensuing Colts drive, but tight end Mike Gesicki fumbled after a catch on the next play. The Colts tried another deep pass and Howard came up with another interception, which led the Dolphins to just take a knee before things got any drunker in Indianapolis.