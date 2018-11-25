Doug Pederson: “It’s still right there in front of us”

AP

The Eagles ended an 0-2 post-bye run with a come-from-behind win over the Giants. Now at 5-6, the Eagles suddenly have new life in the NFC East.

“It’s still right there in front of us,” coach Doug Pederson told PFT after the 25-22 victory.

Indeed it is. And even though the Eagles can win the division by running the table, Pederson said that he doesn’t want the team to talk about playoff scenarios and to focus instead on “going 1-0 each week.”

Despite a 19-3 first-half deficit, Pederson said he never felt like the game was getting away from his team.

“It didn’t feel like we were being shut down,” Pederson said, pointing for example to a 52-yard touchdown run by Josh Adams that was called back due to a penalty.

“We were shooting ourselves in the foot,” Pederson said.

Pederson said the turnaround came when safety Malcolm Jenkins intercepted Giants quarterback Eli Manning late in the first half. In the second half, the young defensive backs who have been pressed into service bounced back after a rough first half, which helped slow down the New York offense.

A running game led by Josh Adams has helped open up the entire offense, as Pederson explained it. And now the Eagles can try to chase a win over the Giants with a visit from Washington and a trip to Dallas. Sure, a couple of tough games are looming against the Rams and Texans, but there’s a chance that the Eagles will enter a Week 17 game at Washington with the division title in their grasp.