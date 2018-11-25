Eagles rally to save their season another week

Getty Images

The Eagles were dead. Finished. Done. Over and out.

They looked nothing like the defending Super Bowl champions most of the first half. But the Eagles not only didn’t quit, they rallied.

Philadelphia somehow, some way pulled out a 25-22 victory over the Giants that has saved the Eagles’ playoff hopes for another week. It ended a two-game losing streak and pulled the Eagles (5-6) to within a game of Dallas and Washington.

The Eagles play Washington and Dallas in the next two weeks and have another game against Washington to close out the season, so they remain in the thick of the NFC East race.

Jake Elliott hit a 43-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining to give the Eagles the come-from-behind win.

It was a crushing defeat for the Giants, who entered having won two in a row.

The Giants led 19-3 and were doing whatever they wanted against the Eagles injury-depleted defense for most of the first half. They had 346 yards in the first half, though Eli Manning left points on the field.

He missed a wide-open receiver on a two-point try, and he threw an interception trying to force the ball into Odell Beckham at the end of the first half.

The Giants finished with 402 yards, getting only 56 in the second half. Saquon Barkley had 131 yards from scrimmage on 15 touches in the first half. He finished with 142 yards on 20 touches.

Josh Adams ran for 84 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and Carson Wentz completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. Zach Ertz caught seven passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Manning went 26-of-37 for 297 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Beckham made five catches for 85 yards.