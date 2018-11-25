Eagles rally to save their season another week

Posted by Charean Williams on November 25, 2018, 4:25 PM EST
The Eagles were dead. Finished. Done. Over and out.

They looked nothing like the defending Super Bowl champions most of the first half. But the Eagles not only didn’t quit, they rallied.

Philadelphia somehow, some way pulled out a 25-22 victory over the Giants that has saved the Eagles’ playoff hopes for another week. It ended a two-game losing streak and pulled the Eagles (5-6) to within a game of Dallas and Washington.

The Eagles play Washington and Dallas in the next two weeks and have another game against Washington to close out the season, so they remain in the thick of the NFC East race.

Jake Elliott hit a 43-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining to give the Eagles the come-from-behind win.

It was a crushing defeat for the Giants, who entered having won two in a row.

The Giants led 19-3 and were doing whatever they wanted against the Eagles injury-depleted defense for most of the first half. They had 346 yards in the first half, though Eli Manning left points on the field.

He missed a wide-open receiver on a two-point try, and he threw an interception trying to force the ball into Odell Beckham at the end of the first half.

The Giants finished with 402 yards, getting only 56 in the second half. Saquon Barkley had 131 yards from scrimmage on 15 touches in the first half. He finished with 142 yards on 20 touches.

Josh Adams ran for 84 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, and Carson Wentz completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown. Zach Ertz caught seven passes for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Manning went 26-of-37 for 297 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Beckham made five catches for 85 yards.

  1. If there is one thing Giants and Eagle fans can agree on it’s that The NFL will be a better place once Walt Anderson is no longer a referee.

  3. Shurmur is a loser ,,the Gmen where hanging yards on a bad iggles d at a rate greater than the saints ,,in three half’s the iggles d had given up close to a thousand 1000 yards and you come out in the second half and do that ,I refuse to believe Jim Swartz corrected his defense in 12 minutes during halftime ,,a disgrace by Shurmur a disgrace !

  5. As an Eagles fan, I am still wondering why Barkley only had 5 touches in the second half? That kid was torching us!!

  6. Chris Spielman he had the iggles record at 4-7 during the game ,,guys the worst ,but you ain’t gonna get the A team when two D and F teams are playing !

  7. So where are the hot seat articles for Shurmur? Not only was he supposed to fix this and is doing just as bad as McAdoo who made the playoffs his first year, but he failed in Cleveland before. I know. I know. The media and fans pick and choose who to complain about.

  9. Eli was looking decent until that moronic throw near the end of the half. What was he thinking? Beckham was surrounded by defenders in a very deep cover 2.

    I knew the easy 3 points that cost them would be a factor in the end.

  11. Maybe Shurmur is worried about draft position? Shwartz is an awful DC unless he has a great line which philly does not this year. I forgot Chris Long played for the Birds until I heard his name today.

  14. As an Eagles fan, I’ll take the W. But this game was so horribly refereed it’s a crime. No one is advancing in the playoffs from the NFC east.That being said, is Barkley injured? Only 4 or 5 touches after the first half? It makes no sense.

  15. I actually really think the iggles can win this division,,the cowboys will lose Thursday the iggles will beat the skins next week from there on in its a race to the finish line !

  17. Iggles are having the historical regular season after a championship, get on the tournament and maybe just maybe a lot can get corrected game to game and who knows ,,not over for them by no means !

  18. @pointtwopsiistheissue says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:35 pm
    Did the Eagles get any free touch downs like in the Super Bowl?? Just wondering.
    =========================================================================================
    Thanks for asking but NO. However, did get a TD taken off by a holding call made by the backjudge 25 yards away from line of scrimmage and a phantom OPI against Jeffrey. Sure, there was the holding on Beckham in the end zone that wasn’t called. All in all, bad game by the officials AND NY coaching staff.

  19. @elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:44 pm
    I actually really think the iggles can win this division,,the cowboys will lose Thursday the iggles will beat the skins next week from there on in its a race to the finish line !
    ============================================================================================
    Go away! You’ve been counting Philly out since before the Super Bowl even started. Anything you say is suspect! Stick with your New Jersey Giants. They could use your expertise.

  20. There’s iggles fans I go back a forth with on here but respect them you GURU not at all low football IQ

  22. The Philthydelpia football team, which has won only one Snoopy Bowl, just beat a pathetic team. If this saves your season, you are a worthless team with which to begin.

  23. @elmerbrownelmerbrown says:
    November 25, 2018 at 5:09 pm
    There’s iggles fans I go back a forth with on here but respect them you GURU not at all low football IQ
    ============================================================================================How’s the coaching search going? Jason Garrett might become available.

