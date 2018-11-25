Eagles take lead 22-19

Getty Images

The Eagles were dead . . . and then they rose from the dead.

Since trailing 19-3 late in the first half, Philadelphia has dominated the Giants. The Eagles have taken the lead with 10:11 remaining in the game.

Josh Adams scored on a 1-yard touchdown run. He then converted the two-point conversion to give the Eagles a 22-19 lead, their first of the game.

The Giants have minus-7 yards in the second half after getting 346 in the first half, apparently forgetting what Saquon Barkley did in the first half.

They threw an interception to end the first half and have punted on all three possessions of the second half.

The Eagles scored their first touchdown with 1:04 remaining in the first half and have added a field goal and a touchdown and two-point conversion in the second half, outscoring the Giants 14-0.

Adams has 16 carries for 77 yards and the score.