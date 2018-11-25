Giants score quickly to take 6-0 lead over Eagles

AP

The Giants became the first team to score Sunday, moving right down the field on the Eagles.

The Giants used nine plays to go 75 yards, scoring on a 13-yard pass from Eli Manning to Saquon Barkley. The Giants made the extra point, but the Eagles had too many players on the field. The Giants elected to take the penalty, moving the ball to the 1, where Manning’s pass was incomplete on the 2-point try.

New York leads the Eagles 6-0 with 10:38 remaining in the first quarter.

Barkley had three carries for 31 yards and the catch for the touchdown. Wayne Gallman contributed two rushes for 16 yards.

Manning went 3-for-4 for 33 yards and the touchdown.