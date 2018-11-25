Giants up on Eagles 19-11 at halftime

Getty Images

The Eagles were frustrated. Their fans were booing.

And the defending Super Bowl champions were no the ropes in Sunday’s game and perhaps in their hopes of winning the NFC East.

But the Eagles found some hope — and some life — late in the first half. Down 19-3 and on the verge of getting blown out, Philadelphia put together a six-play, 75-yard drive late.

Carson Wentz found Zach Ertz for a 15-yard touchdown with 1:04 remaining in the second quarter, and Corey Clement ran it in for the two-point conversion to get the Eagles within one score.

The Giants still lead 19-11, having scored on their first four possessions of the first half. They were driving late when Malcolm Jenkins intercepted Eli Manning at the Philadelphia 2 with four seconds left.

The Giants had 346 yards in the first half against an injury-depleted Eagles defense.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley outgained the Eagles most of the first half. He finished the first half with 131 yards from scrimmage, which is only 28 less than what Philadelphia has as a team.

Barkley has 94 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and has added 37 yards and a touchdown on six catches.

Manning has completed 19 of 25 passes for 236 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Odell Beckham has three catches for 63 yards.

Wentz is 10-for-12 for 127 yards and a touchdown. Ertz has four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown.