Is Matthew Stafford still the future for the Lions?

AP

As the Lions undergo a dramatic culture change, it makes sense to wonder whether the new approach to football in Detroit eventually will result in a new quarterback.

New coach Matt Patricia repeatedly has expressed support for quarterback Matthew Stafford, saying earlier this month that the Lions are “blessed” to have Stafford. The numbers paint a somewhat different picture.

MDS recently pointed out that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady‘s performance relative to other quarterbacks has suffered this year, because so many other quarterbacks have been playing at unprecedented levels. The same can be said of Stafford, who unlike Brady isn’t in a ski-booted footrace with Father Time.

Stafford’s contract may say “franchise quarterback,” but his numbers this year don’t. He’s tied for 15th in touchdown passes, with 17. He’s 14th among all current starting quarterbacks in completion percentage, 19th in passing yards per game, 27th among all current starters in yards per attempt, 21st in passer rating among all current starters.

And then there’s the final 6:09 of Thursday’s game against the Bears. With the score tied at 16 and the Lions starting a drive on their own 41, Stafford made a first-read quick throw that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. But the 23-16 outcome wasn’t finalized until Stafford threw another interception, in the end zone as the Lions tried to force overtime.

For now, the Lions have no real choice but to keep Stafford. Beyond the $50 million signing bonus he received in 2017, Stafford’s $19 million compensation package for 2019 became fully guaranteed in March 2018. Another $6 million due in 2020 becomes fully guaranteed in March 2019.

So the best they could hope to do for the next year or two is trade Stafford, if it would ever get to the point where Patricia and G.M. Bob Quinn decide to go cheaper, younger, and perhaps better at the position. The next question becomes whether anyone would trade for Stafford and his contract that averages $27 million per year, if the Lions decide to go that route. Based on what could fairly be described as a regression, it could be hard to get significant value for him.

The best play for the Lions, at least for 2019 and perhaps 2020, could be to continue to love the one they’re with — and to find an offensive coordinator who would be charged with getting the most out of the guy who was supposed to end the curse of Bobby Layne, but who still hasn’t won a playoff game in 10 years on the job. At the same time, the Lions (with their New England DNA) should be scouring the later rounds of the draft in search of a guy who could do to Stafford what Brady once did to Drew Bledsoe.