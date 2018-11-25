Jaguars run their way onto the scoreboard

Getty Images

The Jaguars made it clear in last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers that they prefer running the ball to letting Blake Bortles throw it and that continues to be the case this week.

Jacksonville found the end zone for the first time against the Bills in Week 12 on an 11-play, 69-yard drive that spanned the break between the first and second quarters. Ten of the 11 plays were runs, including the five-yard touchdown run by Leonard Fournette that punctuated the drive.

Unfortunately for the Jaguars, another trend has remained in place as well. Their penchant for giving up big plays through the air reared its head in the first quarter when Robert Foster broke free off a slant for a 75-yard touchdown catch.

The touchdown was the third for quarterback Josh Allen in his rookie season and his first since going down with a right elbow injury in Week Six. It also put the Bills up 14-0 and they now lead 14-7 with under 11 minutes to go in the first half.