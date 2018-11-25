Jaguars running all over Bills, but still tied at halftime

Getty Images

The Jaguars got a reminder of why they prefer running to passing just before halftime in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter of Sunday’s game, but got back into it with back-to-back touchdown drives that 148 yards over 17 plays. They ran the ball on 16 of those plays and Leonard Fournette capped both drives with touchdown runs that tied the score at 14-14.

Jacksonville got the ball back with a chance to take the lead and moved the ball to midfield when they asked Blake Bortles to throw the ball. That didn’t go well for them as Bills linebacker Matt Milano picked off the pass.

Bortles was 5-of-8 for 31 yards on the half, which is less yards than Fournette, Chris Ivory and wide receiver Dede Westbrook have run for individually. That interception may lead to even more work on the ground over the next 30 minutes and that would probably work well given the 173 yards they’ve already picked up on Sunday.

The interception didn’t hurt the Jags on the scoreboard as the Bills couldn’t score. They hurt themselves with a penalty to start the drive and flags on offense have been an issue all day for Buffalo. They were bailed out by another penalty later in the drive when Jalen Ramsey was flagged for illegal contact on a pass he intercepted.

It was Ramsey’s second penalty of the day as he faces Allen for the first time since calling him trash and Ramsey could be seen telling the Bills bench “you trash” after the penalty was called on him with three seconds to go in the half.