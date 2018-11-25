Jameis Winston plays his best game of the season as Bucs beat 49ers

Getty Images

It took until Week 12, but the Buccaneers finally got a good game from quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston, who started the season suspended, lost his starting job, got his starting job back, lost it again and then got it back again, played his best game of the season today in a big win over the 49ers.

After being a turnover machine all season, Winston was careful with the football, finishing the game with no interceptions and no fumbles while totaling 312 passing yards.

The other quarterback, San Francisco’s Nick Mullens, couldn’t get the job done. Although Mullens showed a lot of promise in his first two starts, today he struggled mightily, with two interceptions. Mullens has proven himself good enough to be worthy of a roster spot — and probably good enough to keep starting ahead of C.J. Beathard — but he has a ways to go in his development as a quarterback.

Winston has a ways to go, too, and he’s still not where the Buccaneers want him to be. But today’s game may instill some hope in Tampa.