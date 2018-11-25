John Harbaugh may not name a starting QB this week

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson helped the Ravens to another win on Sunday, which means the team is riding a two-game winning streak with the rookie running the offense.

Jackson ran 11 times this week after 27 carries in his first start as the Ravens made good on the promise to throw the ball more often this time around. Jackson was 14-of-25 for 178 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the game and Ravens coach John Harbaugh was asked if the outing was enough for Jackson to continue starting even if Joe Flacco is healthy next week.

Harbaugh said he may not let anyone know what he is thinking before the Ravens take the field in Atlanta next weekend.

“I’m not going to get into any of that, for a lot of reasons,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. “Whether the decision has been made or not, it’s not important for anybody to know but us. If I decide to do it one way or another, I don’t want our opponent to know. So, I’m probably not going to announce it for obvious reasons, just to make it tough for our opponent.”

Jackson, who also had a fumble that the Ravens recovered, said he doesn’t “feel I’ve done enough” to keep the job. Assuming Flacco is able to practice this week and keep the question open, it may be a while before we find out if Harbaugh agrees with the first-round pick.