John Lynch: “Extremely disappointing” to cut Reuben Foster

San Francisco 49ers General Manager told reporters this morning he’s upset he had to cut linebacker Reuben Foster, who was arrested for domestic violence at the team hotel on Saturday night.

“It’s extremely disappointing for me, for Kyle, for ownership, for everybody in here,” Lynch said. “We care a lot about Reuben and I can tell you it’s a situation where we laid out some very specific ground rules for Reuben, as we do for all our players.”

Lynch indicated he doesn’t know exactly what happened with Foster, calling any comments on the facts of the case “speculation.”

“What transpired yesterday — this isn’t a comment on what happened there because that would be mere speculation on our part — it’s more of a comment on him not living up to what we have communicated, and to the energy and the time we’ve invested in him,” Lynch said.

So why cut Foster now, rather than waiting for all the facts, as Lynch insisted was necessary when Foster was arrested in another domestic violence case involving the same woman earlier this year? Lynch said everyone in the organization has decided enough is enough.

“Kyle and I talked last night, brought it to ownership, we were all lockstep in the decision. It was not easy on anybody,” Lynch said.

A first-round pick last year, Foster fell to the late first round after multiple off-field incidents. Now an off-field incident has ended his tenure in San Francisco.