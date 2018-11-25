John Lynch: “Extremely disappointing” to cut Reuben Foster

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 25, 2018, 12:21 PM EST
San Francisco 49ers General Manager told reporters this morning he’s upset he had to cut linebacker Reuben Foster, who was arrested for domestic violence at the team hotel on Saturday night.

“It’s extremely disappointing for me, for Kyle, for ownership, for everybody in here,” Lynch said. “We care a lot about Reuben and I can tell you it’s a situation where we laid out some very specific ground rules for Reuben, as we do for all our players.”

Lynch indicated he doesn’t know exactly what happened with Foster, calling any comments on the facts of the case “speculation.”

“What transpired yesterday — this isn’t a comment on what happened there because that would be mere speculation on our part — it’s more of a comment on him not living up to what we have communicated, and to the energy and the time we’ve invested in him,” Lynch said.

So why cut Foster now, rather than waiting for all the facts, as Lynch insisted was necessary when Foster was arrested in another domestic violence case involving the same woman earlier this year? Lynch said everyone in the organization has decided enough is enough.

“Kyle and I talked last night, brought it to ownership, we were all lockstep in the decision. It was not easy on anybody,” Lynch said.

A first-round pick last year, Foster fell to the late first round after multiple off-field incidents. Now an off-field incident has ended his tenure in San Francisco.

21 responses to “John Lynch: “Extremely disappointing” to cut Reuben Foster

  1. Extremely disappointing is how I would term your personnel moves John.
    Up your game or be ready to get back into the booth.

  4. LoCoSu
    John inherited a dumpster fire. if i was a 49er fan id be glad they reached this decision. Lots of teams would try to justify the pick.
    they made a mistake and they move on.
    Thats how successful business’s operate

  5. Simple, they didnt wait because they already gave the dude many chances. At some point you have to move on and thats what they did.

  9. Lynch is 100% correct.
    Foster is disappointing both on and off the field.
    What IS truly disappointing is that there was ZERO outcry from the SF or national media about cutting this clown earlier due to his history of DV against women. Oh, due to his skin color and his college, he was given a pass from the media who claims to be defenders of women. Apparently race trumps domestic violence as long as the perp can run & tackle.
    So the “bad guys” here are Foster himself, his defenders in both the media and the NFLPA, and his family whose responsibility it was to teach him how to treat women.

  10. Firerogergoodellnow
    the difference is San Fran has been a winner and knows what it takes.
    Detroit has won nothing and doesnt know what the hell they are doing, for decades.
    There is a big difference.
    5 super bowl wins vs 0 playoff wins in forever.
    Time to prep for ball.
    enjoy the day everyone.

  11. reptar310 says:
    November 25, 2018 at 12:25 pm

    Aldon Smith 2.0

    Nope, Aldon Smith’s talent at least translated to success at this level… Ruben Foster was a bust both on and off the field.

  12. Draft stupid players and you should expect stupid things. Jimmy Johnson stayed away from dumb players for a reason. He had issues in college. Why did you expect things to change once he became a millionaire.

  13. I am not going to be a stupid as some of the posters here. And by stupid I mean stupid. I do not think “other moves” even play into a situation like this. DV is a crime, it is heinous, and is well above football matters.

    But the fact that DV is well above football matters, and John – like you as a player and as an exec – but this shouldn’t be hard. You extend your compassion but at some point you realize that it is wasted on a person. Foster is a waste of effort. He needs to hit bottom before realizing there is a bottom. Best compassion you can give is by letting him find that. On his own.

  16. Why is Lynch qualified to be a GM again? The Thomas and Foster picks alone should be fireable offenses, and don’t even get me started on the Jimmy G debacle.

  17. Growing up in the Bay Area, I was always amazed at how many former 9’ers, Raiders and yes, even some old Bakersfield Rams delivered milk, owned landscaping business, were roofers, delivered mail etc etc etc. As a 50-year-old fan, it all makes sense now…

  19. delaney smith says:
    November 25, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Firerogergoodellnow
    the difference is San Fran has been a winner and knows what it takes.
    Detroit has won nothing and doesnt know what the hell they are doing, for decades.
    There is a big difference.
    5 super bowl wins vs 0 playoff wins in forever.
    Time to prep for ball.
    enjoy the day everyone
    ============

    None of your players were even in high school last SB.

    In fact few were in grade school.

    Your program was completely different back then.

    You’re now in the cellar.

  21. John Lynch has served his purpose for the 49ers. He took the heat off Jed York for a couple years. Now Jed can fire him and hire someone else for the next couple years. Meanwhile, the 49ers are still losing, but are making tons of money. Winning isn’t a big concern for every owner. We all got spoiled with Eddie DeBartolo.

