Josh Allen: A lot of trash talk, but I want to win football games

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen ran for a touchdown to snap a 14-14 tie with the Jaguars in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game and celebrated in a manner usually associated with Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

That didn’t seem to be a coincidence as Ramsey called Allen “trash” in a summer interview with GQ and didn’t back off those comments after the game. Ramsey was also spotted saying “you trash” to the Bills sideline during the first half of Buffalo’s 24-21 win, so it certainly seemed like Allen was continuing the back and forth.

Allen didn’t take the bait on that after the game. He called Ramsey “one of the best” in the game and said the win was all he was interested in on Sunday.

“I just want to win football games,” Allen said, via Syracuse.com. “There was a lot of trash talking before and after. But ultimately my job is to go out there and help this team win football games. I did a good enough job of that tonight with the help of my team.”

Ramsey had two penalties including one that negated an interception during the game and was seen shaking Allen’s hand right after the final seconds ticked off the clock. He was asked about his comments after the game.

“We have opinions every day, but it’s what you go out there and do,” Ramsey said. “And what he did for their team was go out there and get a win. You can’t really say anything about it.”

Until they fix the myriad issues that have sent them on a seven-game losing streak, there’s not much cause for the Jaguars to run their mouths about anything.