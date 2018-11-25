Josh Allen leads Bills to win in return from elbow injury

Posted by Josh Alper on November 25, 2018, 4:25 PM EST
AP

Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s rookie season was interrupted by a right elbow injury that kept him from playing in the last four games and he said he hoped to learn while watching the team during his recovery.

It seems Allen has picked up some good ideas, including that he’s able to make big plays with his feet. Allen ran for 101 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown and a 47-yard sprint that flipped the field and helped lead to the final points in a 24-21 win over Jacksonville.

The Bills pinned the Jaguars on their own 2-yard-line with a punt and got the ball back two plays later when a pass went through tight end James O'Shaughnessy‘s hands and into the mitts of Bills safety Jordan Poyer. The Bills killed time and kicked a field goal that helped make comeback thoughts a pipe dream for the Jaguars.

It was Blake Bortles‘ second interception of the day and it could have been a better pass, but O’Shaughnessy’s inability to bring it in was illustrative of the Jaguars’ inability to help themselves in the second half. After coming to life offensively behind 173 rushing yards in the first half, the Jags picked up just 64 yards before falling down by 10 points.

It didn’t help that running back Leonard Fournette was lost to an ejection near the end of the third quarter. Fournette and Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson were both kicked out, but the Jags had gotten 108 yards and two touchdowns from Fournette at that point so they probably came up short on that exchange.

Jacksonville also came up short when it came to avoiding killer penalties, had another breakdown in pass defense for a long touchdown and saw Josh Lambo miss a 42-yard field goal to end a streak of makes inside the 50 at 28 attempts. They were able to rally for a late Dede Westbrook touchdown, but they couldn’t come up with an onside kick that would have bought them another chance to win the game.

Allen’s 101 yards are a Bills franchise record for a quarterback. That production, a 75-yard touchdown to Robert Foster and a win make it much easier to wait for a more consistent passing attack. They’ll try for a third straight win against the Dolphins on the road next weekend while the Jaguars try to avoid an eighth straight loss at home against the Colts.

12 responses to “Josh Allen leads Bills to win in return from elbow injury

  1. billswillneverwin says:
    November 25, 2018 at 3:40 pm
    Allen is going to be the man when he gets a strong line, kelvin is replaced and shady retires and someone takes his place. Was my draft pick and this is why!! His autographed football sits on the shelf…that one is gonna be money one day. Signed his first day as a Bill.
    ************************************************
    Super fanboy gets all excited about the worst QB available in the draft by far.

    Just lose baby.

  2. If the Jags want to be relevant, they need an upgrade at QB–bigly. One late TD pass against a soft semi prevent defense and 2 ints. Only about 5 yards per pass attempt. Those are lousy QB numbers. That’s Bortles.

  3. joetoronto says nothing worth reading:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:27 pm

    Super fanboy gets all excited about the worst QB available in the draft by far.

    Just lose baby.

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Bills win, Raiders lose, ’nuff said.

  4. I said it during draft day, the Jaguars will regret passing on Lamar Jackson. Now they have just wasted another season with a very good defense on Blake Bum.

  5. Hang in there BILLS. You’re on the road to relevance. Saw a lot of promise today. Allen got the job done! Loved the throws downfield. Haven’t had that in a long time. BUT the penalties HAVE GOT TO GO!!! Should have won this game by a lot more. GO BILLS!!!!

  7. Really think that Blake Bortles and Jaguars with the hype of 2017 to rebuild on that after AFC Championship Game. Really it was all talk. Glad Josh Allen is back.

  8. joetoronto says:
    November 25, 2018 at 4:27 pm
    billswillneverwin says:
    November 25, 2018 at 3:40 pm
    Allen is going to be the man when he gets a strong line, kelvin is replaced and shady retires and someone takes his place. Was my draft pick and this is why!! His autographed football sits on the shelf…that one is gonna be money one day. Signed his first day as a Bill.
    ************************************************
    Super fanboy gets all excited about the worst QB available in the draft by far.
    Just lose baby.

    ______________________________________________________________________________________________
    I see you crawled under another rock tonight, nowhere to see on Raiders threads. Just lose baby and your team actually did again. What a troll you are. How old are you?

  9. 3 games and 3 wins for Buffalo teams this weekend (2 by the Sabres Friday and Saturday and the Bills today).

    Bills won their last 2 games.

    Sabres on a 9 game win streak.

    UB men’s basketball on a 5 game win streak.

    UB Bulls football 10-2 and clinched a MAC championship appearance with a blowout win.

    Overall it’s been a really nice few weeks for all of Buffalo sports.

  11. billzbubb says:

    If the Jags want to be relevant, they need an upgrade at QB–bigly. One late TD pass against a soft semi prevent defense and 2 ints. Only about 5 yards per pass attempt. Those are lousy QB numbers. That’s Bortles.

    In all fairness to Bortles, he has one of the worst, if not the worst, offensive line in the NFL. They really only had two good OL and one (Robinson) is out for the year (early in the season) and Norwell got hurt in this game. The rest of the guys on that OL are rejects from other teams (Flowers) or undrafted free agents. It’s hard to do anything when you ignore your offensive line like they have. It’s been like that for the last four years or so.

