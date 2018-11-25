Josh Allen leads Bills to win in return from elbow injury

AP

Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s rookie season was interrupted by a right elbow injury that kept him from playing in the last four games and he said he hoped to learn while watching the team during his recovery.

It seems Allen has picked up some good ideas, including that he’s able to make big plays with his feet. Allen ran for 101 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown and a 47-yard sprint that flipped the field and helped lead to the final points in a 24-21 win over Jacksonville.

The Bills pinned the Jaguars on their own 2-yard-line with a punt and got the ball back two plays later when a pass went through tight end James O'Shaughnessy‘s hands and into the mitts of Bills safety Jordan Poyer. The Bills killed time and kicked a field goal that helped make comeback thoughts a pipe dream for the Jaguars.

It was Blake Bortles‘ second interception of the day and it could have been a better pass, but O’Shaughnessy’s inability to bring it in was illustrative of the Jaguars’ inability to help themselves in the second half. After coming to life offensively behind 173 rushing yards in the first half, the Jags picked up just 64 yards before falling down by 10 points.

It didn’t help that running back Leonard Fournette was lost to an ejection near the end of the third quarter. Fournette and Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson were both kicked out, but the Jags had gotten 108 yards and two touchdowns from Fournette at that point so they probably came up short on that exchange.

Jacksonville also came up short when it came to avoiding killer penalties, had another breakdown in pass defense for a long touchdown and saw Josh Lambo miss a 42-yard field goal to end a streak of makes inside the 50 at 28 attempts. They were able to rally for a late Dede Westbrook touchdown, but they couldn’t come up with an onside kick that would have bought them another chance to win the game.

Allen’s 101 yards are a Bills franchise record for a quarterback. That production, a 75-yard touchdown to Robert Foster and a win make it much easier to wait for a more consistent passing attack. They’ll try for a third straight win against the Dolphins on the road next weekend while the Jaguars try to avoid an eighth straight loss at home against the Colts.