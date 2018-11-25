JuJu Smith-Schuster scores 97-yard touchdown

Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger didn’t get to see JuJu Smith-Schuster‘s 97-yard touchdown. He was on his back in the end zone.

The Steelers quarterback was on his back foot, taking a hit from Shelby Harris as he released the ball.

Smith-Schuster beat Bradley Roby off the line, caught the ball at the 32, outran Roby and stiff-armed Darian Stewart to get into the end zone.

It tied the Steelers’ record for longest play. Smith-Schuster had a 97-yarder last season against Detroit, and Bobby Gage had a 97-yard run in 1949.

The Steelers lead 17-10.

Roethlisberger celebrated and then ran off the field to the locker room. Josh Dobbs began warming up.

But Roethlisberger returned before the Steelers’ next possession and did not miss a snap.