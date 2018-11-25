Lamar Jackson runs for a touchdown

Getty Images

The Ravens inexplicably threw more than they passed in the first half against one of the league’s worst rushing defenses. They found their way on the first drive of the second half . . . and found the end zone.

Lamar Jackson threw only one pass on the 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive to open the second half. The quarterback scored on a 5-yard run.

Gus Edwards, who had eight carries for 53 yards in the first half, had five carries for 26 yards on the scoring drive.

The Ravens lead the Raiders 20-10.

They now have 132 rushing yards, including 27 from Jackson on six carries.

That number likely goes up as the Ravens now have recommitted to the run.