Leonard Fournette apologizes for ejection

AP

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette came off the bench to join a fight in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Bills and wound up ejected for exchanging punches with Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said after the game that he told Fournette he can’t put himself in those situations and that Fournette could discuss what happened on his own. Fournette said he came on the field to help out teammate Carlos Hyde because Lawson was coming after Hyde.

“I mean, that’s my brother. All of them are my brothers. I don’t know ya’ll was raised, that’s just me,” Fournette said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com

Fournette said that he takes “full responsibility” for the loss because he wasn’t available to help the team and he issued an apology on Twitter.

Just want to apologize to the fans and kids out there was totally out of character was in the heat of the moment in a important game, emotions got the best of me apologize again to you all…. — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 25, 2018

The entire fracas started with another Hyde. Bills safety Micah Hyde got pushed by Jaguars wide receiver Dede Westbrook while standing over Jaguars wide receiver Donte Moncrief and things unraveled from there.