Leonard Fournette, Shaq Lawson ejected in Buffalo

Blake Bortles threw an apparent touchdown pass in the third quarter of Sunday’s game in Buffalo and then everything went haywire.

Bortles went deep down the sideline to Donte Moncrief for a 30-yard touchdown over Bills defensive back Levi Wallace. Wallace tried to rip the ball out of Moncrief’s hands when he came down and the two men continued to struggle over it once Moncrief went down to the turf.

Several other players came around and a fracas broke out among many of them. It was hard to keep track of everyone involved, but Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was in there without a helmet and threw a punch at Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson. Lawson returned fire and both players were ejected from the game after a video review of both the spot of the ball and the melee.

The two players continued going at it as they made their way up the tunnel, so there may be further penalties to come from the league this week.

The Moncrief catch was initially ruled a touchdown, but replay showed he was down just short of the end zone. It looked like they got in again on a pass to Dede Westbrook a couple of plays later, but a holding penalty on Keelan Cole kiboshed that one. Kyle Williams then sacked Bortles on third down and the Jags had to settle for a field goal attempt.

Josh Lambo had a rare miss from inside the 50 and the Jaguars had themselves a full-scale calamity just when it looked like things were starting to go their way. It remains 14-14 with 39 seconds left in the third quarter.