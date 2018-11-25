Leonard Fournette suspension not expected

AP

As the Jaguars try to reverse a 1-8 run next weekend against the Colts, they’ll have to worry about possibly not having their best running back. For now, it’s expected that he will be able to play.

In Buffalo on Sunday, Jacksonville tailback Leonard Fournette left the sideline during an altercation and threw an open-handed punch at an opponent. That brings a pair of infractions into play — unsportsmanlike conduct for leaving the sideline and unnecessary roughness for the punch.

Per a source with knowledge of the league’s procedures, a suspension currently isn’t expected for Fournette, who was ejected for his behavior. The final decision will be made on Monday by Jon Runyan, who is responsible for the initial decisions made for on-field misconduct.

Last year, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch was ejected and later suspended both for leaving the sideline during a fight and making contact with an official during a Thursday night game against the Chiefs. Lynch’s decision to enter the fray despite not already being on the field was a factor in the suspension and in the decision to uphold the suspension on appeal.