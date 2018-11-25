Malcolm Jenkins fined for flipping the bird

Getty Images

Saints coach Sean Payton didn’t have a problem with Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins flipping him the bird after Jenkins got beaten for a touchdown in last Sunday’s game, but the NFL did have an issue with it.

According to multiple reports, the NFL has fined Jenkins $13,369 for his gesture toward Payton in the fourth quarter of the Saints’ 48-7 win. Jenkins said after the game that he spoke to Payton, who used to coach him with the Saints and called letting Jenkins leave “as big a mistake” as the team has made since the coach came to New Orleans.

Jenkins gave the finger after a long touchdown pass to running back Alvin Kamara and Kamara also hear from the league this week.

PFT has confirmed with the league Kamara was fined $10,026 for unsportsmanlike conduct. He flipped the football at Eagles linebacker D.J. Alexander after some pushing and shoving at the end of a punt return.