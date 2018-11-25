Melvin Gordon exits with knee injury

Getty Images

The Chargers are whipping the Cardinals today, but they may have suffered a loss.

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has left the game with a knee injury. There’s no immediate word on the seriousness of it, but he and quarterback Philip Rivers both looked very unhappy about it.

The injury came on a trick play where Gordon was running across the field on a reverse, and it’s fair to ask whether the Chargers really should have run such a play with Gordon, who was less than 100 percent healthy, in a game they’re winning easily.

The score is currently Chargers 42, Cardinals 10 in the fourth quarter.