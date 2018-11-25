Melvin Gordon expected to play Sunday

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon is dealing with hamstring and knee issues that caused him to go from full participation in practice on Wednesday to limited outings the next two days.

All of that led to the Chargers listing him as questionable to play.

“Most starting runners this time of year are sore or something’s wrong,” head coach Anthony Lynn said, via ESPN.com. “So we’ll have to decide if it’s worth holding him back or just letting him go.”

According to multiple reports, the Chargers will just let Gordon go against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon. Gordon, who missed one game with a hamstring injury earlier this season, ranks sixth in the league with 741 rushing yards.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that wide receiver Tyrell Williams will test his groin injury in pregame warmups before making a call on his status.