Michael Bennett in locker room with foot injury

Getty Images

As if the news for the Eagles couldn’t get any worse, it could get worse.

Defensive end Michael Bennett limped off the field after a 29-yard pass from Eli Manning to Sterling Shepard. He entered the blue medical tent on the sideline before eventually making his way indoors to undergo further medical evaluation.

The Eagles list him as questionable to return with a foot injury.

His departure leaves the Eagles with only Brandon Graham, Chris Long and Josh Sweat at the position.

Running back Josh Adams (shoulder) and guard Brandon Brooks (ankle) will return after their injuries.

The Eagles began the day without four of their top corners, which is a big reason they have allowed 189 passing yards, 244 total yards and trail the Giants 12-0.