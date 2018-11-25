Michael Gallup wanted to be there for Cowboys after brother’s death

Getty Images

Michael Gallup had no time to celebrate a homecoming victory over the Falcons a week ago. His sister informed the Cowboys receiver after the game that their brother, Andrew, had taken his own life.

“That was by far the toughest thing I had to do was hear news like that,” Gallup said Sunday in his first public comments about his brother, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “You don’t know how to think. Just sit there and cry. I just cried. I got in the car with my sister and cried the whole way home.”

Gallup stayed in Georgia with his family before returning in Jerry Jones’ private plane for Thursday’s game against Washington. He flew back to Georgia in Jones’ plane after the game to attend the funeral Friday.

Gallup played 36 of 70 snaps and made two catches for 19 yards.

“It was more of the fact that I need to be there for my team,” Gallup said. “They have always been there for me. I was there for my family. I sat down with my mom and I asked if I was good to come back and play. She said of course, ‘go have fun’. It was very important to me to make that game.”