Mike Evans becomes youngest receiver with five 1,000-yard seasons

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is continuing to play great football, and he may not even be in his prime yet.

Evans is 25 years old, and with two catches for 55 yards in the first quarter of today’s game, he topped 1,000 receiving yards this season. He’s topped 1,000 yards every season of his career, and he’s the youngest player in NFL history to get his fifth 1,000-yard season.

Only two other players, Randy Moss and AJ Green, have had 1,000 receiving yards in each of their first five NFL seasons. But both Moss and Green were older than Evans when they accomplished that feat. Evans is just 25 years, 3 months old.

This year has raised questions about whether the Buccaneers have their franchise quarterback of the future in Jameis Winston. But there’s no question that Evans has a bright future ahead of him.