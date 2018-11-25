Odell Beckham: I would’ve loved to attack Eagles secondary, but it wasn’t in game plan

Getty Images

The Eagles ruled out three of their cornerbacks for this Sunday’s game against the Giants and had another one playing after missing practice all week, so it was fair to think that the secondary would be a vulnerable area this weekend.

Eli Manning put the ball in the air 37 times as the Giants gave up a 19-3 lead in what turned out to be a 25-22 Eagles victory and wide receiver Odell Beckham made it clear after the game that he didn’t think those passes did enough to threaten a weak spot in the Philadelphia defense.

“Knowing they were struggling in the secondary, personally I would’ve loved to attack them. But that wasn’t in our game plan,” Beckham said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The Giants had just 66 passing yards after halftime.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur will be asked about Beckham’s thoughts and he’ll also face questions about why running back Saquon Barkley had five touches in the second half after doing well on 15 first half chances.