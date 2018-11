Getty Images

Giants receiver Odell Beckham required an IV at halftime.

It prevented him from getting back on the field for the first series of the second half.

Beckham is back now, though.

The Giants need him. They led 19-3 and were dominating until late in the first half. They now lead 19-14 as the Eagles have gotten a field goal in the second half.

Beckham made three catches for 63 yards in the first half.

He began stretching after getting back on the sideline in the third quarter.