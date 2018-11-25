Olivier Vernon fined $20,054 for hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick

AP

Giants linebacker Olivier Vernon wasn’t credited with a hit on the quarterback in last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers, but he did make one.

The problem was that Vernon’s hit on Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the second quarter of the game was deemed to be roughing the passer by the officiating crew. The penalty helped give the Bucs a chance at scoring points before halftime, but Fitzpatrick threw the first of his three interceptions on the day a few plays later.

PFT has confirmed with the NFL that Vernon has been fined $20,054 as a result of that penalty.

Vernon missed the first five games of the season with an ankle injury. He’s got eight tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery since returning to action.