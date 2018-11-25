Packers take early lead, after less-than-perfect start

AP

The Packers and Vikings are no longer tied.

Green Bay went up 7-0 on Minnesota in the first quarter, after a shaky beginning for both sides.

Aaron Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 15-yard touchdown and the lead, thanks to the help of good field position as much as polished play.

The game did not get off the most rousing start, with the Vikings taking a timeout to decide to go for a fourth-down conversion, and responding with a 12 men on the field penalty. (That never happens to the Vikings.)

The Packers responded with a third-down conversion wiped out because Adams stepped out of bounds.

Along with the Vikings’ twin three-and-outs, it hasn’t been the sharpest of starts.