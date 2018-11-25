Panthers stalling in red zone, lead Seahawks 3-0

AP

The Panthers have had a pair of impressive offensive drives, but don’t have much to show for it.

They’re leading the Seahawks 3-0, after settling for a field goal on the last drive, and giving the ball away on downs on their first attempt.

The Panthers are moving the ball with relative ease, running the ball efficiently with both Cam Newton and Christian McCaffrey, and Newton warmed up with a downfield throw to D.J. Moore, loosening things up a bit.

But after stopping them on fourth down at their own 5-yard line on the opening drive, the Seahawks again held, and the Panthers settled for a 26-yard field goal from Graham Gano. Those struggles in the red zone are reminsicent of last week’s failed two-point conversion attempt against the Lions, but the Panthers are otherwise controlling things early, outgaining the Seahawks 115-43 in the first quarter.