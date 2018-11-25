Panthers up 13-10 at halftime on Seahawks

AP

The Panthers and Seahawks aren’t going to fall victim to trends.

Like offense.

Two of the NFL’s traditionalists are engaged in a low-tech game, with the Panthers up 13-10 at halftime.

The Panthers have actually mixed things up nicely, as Norv Turner continues to tinker with a non-traditional running game to augment their quick-passing offense which has Cam Newton completing passes at a career-high rate. Newton’s 14-of-14 for 159 yards, but most of the throws have been of the low-rish variety.

He used Curtis Samuel and D.J. Moore on back-to-back end-arounds in the second quarter, and then Newton followed that up with a touchdown pass to Samuel. It was Samuel’s sixth touchdown in just 23 offensive touches this season, as they continue to try to figure out ways to get him the ball.

The Panthers have outgained the Seahawks 236-154, and there have been opportunities to score more bit for some solid red zone defense by the Seahawks that limited them to a field goal in two trips inside the Seahawks 10-yard line.